Rhumbline Advisers Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $9.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $308,300 in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

