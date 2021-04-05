Rhumbline Advisers Has $499,000 Stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Landec worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Landec by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Landec by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Landec by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Landec by 894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,400 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.63 on Monday. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

