Rhumbline Advisers Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Clovis Oncology worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

CLVS stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $730.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.