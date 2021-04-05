RMPL Tops One Day Volume of $570.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC on major exchanges. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $683,539.78 and approximately $570.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RMPL has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00075307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00306008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00094022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.15 or 0.00751679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028798 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00017160 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 760,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,475 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.