RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 609 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 474,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 65,345 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Micron Technology by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 33,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

