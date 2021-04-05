RMR Wealth Builders Has $104,000 Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 75,445 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $238.14 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $117.88 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.13 and a 200-day moving average of $218.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

