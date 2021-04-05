RMR Wealth Builders Has $65,000 Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $131.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

