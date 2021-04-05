RMR Wealth Builders Invests $102,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in SAP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,593,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,199,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SAP by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after buying an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SAP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $125.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.31. The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.