RMR Wealth Builders Invests $55,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 956,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 372,049 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 366,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.37.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

