RMR Wealth Builders Invests $58,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 328 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,615,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,663,000 after buying an additional 87,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,737,000 after buying an additional 152,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $200.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.19. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $201.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.