RMR Wealth Builders Invests $85,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 778,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,007,000 after acquiring an additional 91,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $233.59 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $236.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.20 and a 200-day moving average of $211.17.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.90.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

