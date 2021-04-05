RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $69,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.05.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,110 shares of company stock worth $25,291,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $120.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

