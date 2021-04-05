RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

