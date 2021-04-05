RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBGX. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,667,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBGX opened at $577.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $559.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.82. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $613.75.

