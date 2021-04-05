Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $42.08. 3,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

