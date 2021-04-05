Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.98. 4,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,271. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $138.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

