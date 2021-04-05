Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,648,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.65. The company had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,206. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.