Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $190,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

