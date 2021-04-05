Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $478,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.00. 519,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,151,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.02 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

