Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,428,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,558,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.68. 280,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,998,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

