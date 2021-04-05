Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 1,584 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $51.37. 50,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,266,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

