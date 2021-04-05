Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 519 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $654,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.81. 19,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,224. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $85.99 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

