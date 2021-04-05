Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

ROKU traded down $3.61 on Monday, reaching $328.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,026. Roku has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of -390.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,515 shares of company stock worth $196,600,077 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roku by 976.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

