Royal Bank of Canada Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $106.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King downgraded PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after buying an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after buying an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

