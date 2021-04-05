RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $94.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. RPM International has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

