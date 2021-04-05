Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to $26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

RUSMF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of RUSMF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.28. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

