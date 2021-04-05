Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Sells $35,332.71 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ryerson by 28.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ryerson by 50.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

