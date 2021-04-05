Safe Haven Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.56 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $46.60 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $803.17 or 0.01346029 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

