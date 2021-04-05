Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,780 Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000.

Shares of TMTSU opened at $10.15 on Monday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

