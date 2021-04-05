Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,007,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $263.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $268.10.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.