Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $241.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.