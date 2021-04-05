Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $203.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.79. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

