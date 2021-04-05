SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Buy”

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,245.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

