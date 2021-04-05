Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price lifted by Pi Financial from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut Savaria from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark raised their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$9.95 and a 12 month high of C$19.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

In other news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total transaction of C$431,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,274,476.40.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

