Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,124 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Forterra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forterra by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

