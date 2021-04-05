Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after acquiring an additional 414,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 757,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 285,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,636 shares of company stock worth $1,610,132. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

