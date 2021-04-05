Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $23.84 on Monday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $936.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KELYA. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

