Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $981.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

