Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 35,148 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,148 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 788,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15,075.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,741 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 407,041 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $278,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,877 shares in the company, valued at $99,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $750,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

