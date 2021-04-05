Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 20,305 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.35% of Berry worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Berry by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

