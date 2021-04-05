Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

SCHA traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,206. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

