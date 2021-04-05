Scotiabank Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE:TRZ traded down C$0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,419. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$10.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

