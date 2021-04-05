Scry.info (DDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 196.8% higher against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $101,740.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00671608 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info.

Scry.info Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

