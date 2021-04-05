SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.53

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $62.34, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 389,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 31.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

