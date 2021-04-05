SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

