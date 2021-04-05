Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41.53 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $126.56 million and approximately $41.53 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021386 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010885 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 228.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

