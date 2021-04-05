Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.29. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.87 million and a PE ratio of 196.31.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

