Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STTK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

STTK stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $4,094,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $45,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

