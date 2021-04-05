Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $1,360.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Truist raised their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $9.46 on Monday, reaching $1,145.95. 731,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,303. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,205.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,118.40. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 729.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12 month low of $369.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

