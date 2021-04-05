Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $227.89. 21,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.43.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

